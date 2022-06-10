KPD: Possible murder-suicide at home in North Knoxville

Knoxville Police said they received an anonymous tip that a man had shot and killed another man at a Sidebrook Avenue home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville Police said they are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened Friday afternoon.

KPD said around 11:50 a.m., they had received an anonymous tip that a man who lives at 915 Sidebrook Avenue had shot and killed another man.

According to KPD, policed arrived at the home and formed a perimeter around it. Officers said they were able to make contact with the alleged suspect and were on the phone with him before he stopped responding.

Officers entered the home around 2 p.m. and found the alleged suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to KPD. Officers also located the body of a man in the vacant lot near the home.