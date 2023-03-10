KPD: Teen arrested on 'juvenile offenses' after officers find stolen gun during search warrant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested Thursday on several "juvenile warrants" and a search warrant. Authorities said the search warrant was conducted as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.
They said the Organized Crime Unit and Community Engagement Response Team executed the search warrant. They said they found three guns and said one of the guns was reported stolen from a car in February. They said officers also found a surplus military flak vest from the home on Dandridge Avenue.
KPD also said the number of guns reported stolen from cars was rising once again in 2023. They encouraged all gun owners to take guns out of their cars whenever it is unoccupied or to keep them in a safe and secure lockbox. They also said cars should not be left unlocked or unsecured while unoccupied.