KPD: Teen arrested on 'juvenile offenses' after officers find stolen gun during search warrant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a 17-year-old was arrested Thursday on several "juvenile warrants" and a search warrant. Authorities said the search warrant was conducted as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.

They said the Organized Crime Unit and Community Engagement Response Team executed the search warrant. They said they found three guns and said one of the guns was reported stolen from a car in February. They said officers also found a surplus military flak vest from the home on Dandridge Avenue.