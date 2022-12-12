TBI: One dead, one in custody after homicide in Oliver Springs

A male subject barricaded himself in a home on Midway Drive but was taken into custody a short time later, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working alongside the Oliver Springs Police Department after a homicide on Monday morning, according to TBI and OSPD.

Just after 6:30 p.m., the OSPD received a report of a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Midway Drive, the TBI said.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased woman inside the home. A male subject barricaded himself but was taken into custody a short time later, according to the TBI.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said that the incident was a shooting.