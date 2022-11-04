KPD searching for three people for stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church

Authorities said they went to Sacred Heart Cathedral early Thursday morning and stole decorations, statues and chairs. KPD said they also destroyed equipment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for three people after they were seen stealing decorations, statues and chairs from a church early Thursday morning.

Police said the three people were seen at Sacred Heart Cathedral between 1:55 a.m. and 2:55 a.m. stealing the items. They said the people also destroyed some decorations and equipment.

According to authorities, they were driving a red or maroon SUV.

The church is located off South Northshore Drive, in West Knoxville.

Anyone with information about them should reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers either online, or by calling 865-215-7165.