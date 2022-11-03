KPD: Man taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash on North Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-crash in North Knoxville Thursday evening. They said he had an injured arm with some other abrasions.
The crash was near the intersection of North Broadway and Washington Pike, which is located near Fulton High School, according to police. They said he was reportedly hit by a gray Honda sedan, either a Civic or an Accord.
The police department could only provide preliminary details as of around 8:20 p.m. This story will be updated when more information is available.