x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

KPD: Man taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash on North Broadway

The Knoxville Police Department said a man was hit by a gray Honda sedan and left the scene Thursday evening.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
Police car on the street at night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a pedestrian was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-crash in North Knoxville Thursday evening. They said he had an injured arm with some other abrasions.

The crash was near the intersection of North Broadway and Washington Pike, which is located near Fulton High School, according to police. They said he was reportedly hit by a gray Honda sedan, either a Civic or an Accord. 

The police department could only provide preliminary details as of around 8:20 p.m. This story will be updated when more information is available.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Warm weather will continue for Friday into the weekend

Before You Leave, Check This Out