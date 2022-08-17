KPD: Two victims found after shooting in North Knoxville, one with serious injuries

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the Knoxville Police Department said officers responded to several calls about shots fired.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they responded to a shooting at around 10 p.m. Tuesday and found two victims in the area of Wallace Street and Moses Avenue.

They said that when officers arrived they saw two vehicles quickly leaving the scene and another person running away. They found two people with gunshot wounds at James Avenue and Wallace Street. Both were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical center.

One person had serious injuries, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries, according to a release from KPD.

They also said they found several shell casings in the area of the shooting.