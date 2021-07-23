KPD searching for man wanted for questioning in the unsolved murder of Matthew Scott

KPD said Duane Harris, 37, was last known to live in Chattanooga.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On July 23, 2021, someone shot and killed 34-year-old Matthew "Mack Jr." Scott. Nearly two years later, the Knoxville Police Department is still trying to find the person that killed him.

On April 11, KPD said officers were searching for Duane Harris, 37. He is wanted for questioning in Scott's unsolved murder and his last-known address was in Chattanooga.

The University of Tennessee Police Department found the 34-year-old South Carolina man with multiple gunshot wounds lying along 2530 Riverside Drive around 4:40 a.m. on July 23, 2021. KPD said first responders later pronounced Scott dead.

Scott left behind three children, his parents and his siblings.

KPD said it has received several tips, but investigators are still looking for more tips to close the case and provide Scott's family with answers and closure.

If you have any information remain anonymous when you submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, call 865-215-7165 or use the app P3TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.