LaFollette mayor arrested on multiple counts of official misconduct

LaFollette Mayor Michael Stanfield used city resources for his private property, according to the TBI.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn — LaFollette Mayor Michael Stanfield was arrested Thursday after authorities said they discovered that he used city employees and equipment to work on private property, some of which he owned.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury started a joint investigation over allegations of misconduct involving the mayor back in July.

The investigation also showed that Stanfield, 69, ordered a city employee to make false statements to state auditors, according to the TBI.

A Campbell County grand jury indicted him on Wednesday on seven counts of official misconduct, one count of retaliation for report to the Comptroller and one count of misrepresenting information to state auditors.