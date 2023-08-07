Tools stolen from Lakeshore Park Conservancy ahead of large storm that toppled trees

Lakeshore Park said Monday someone cut through their construction gate and the locked gate, stealing the park's power tools.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lakeshore Park Conservancy said Monday its power tools were stolen over the weekend — ahead of a large storm that toppled trees and damaged the park.

They said someone cut through the park's construction gate and its locked gate, cutting through its lock, before stealing its tools and power tools. They said anyone who has information about the theft should reach out to the Knoxville Police Department and the conservancy itself.

They said Monday's storm ripped down many of the park's large trees and spread branches across the area, causing them to close the park until it can be cleaned up.

"Special thanks to the person(s) that stole all of our tools so now we have nothing to clean up the park with. We will share when it is safe to come to the park again," they said on social media.

The park can be reached by calling 865-215-1722. People can also reach KPD through its non-emergency line at 865-215-4010.