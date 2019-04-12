KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The man accused of cutting up his parents over Thanksgiving Weekend 2016 and trying to destroy their body parts wants to keep out damning evidence that might convict him.

State prosecutors trying to send Joel M. Guy, 31, to prison are just as set on ensuring the evidence gets in.

On Wednesday morning, lawyers are scheduled to argue a move by the defense for an emergency appeal to take the case to the Court of Criminal Appeals.

They say Knox County Criminal Court Judge Bob McGee is wrong to allow evidence taken from a room of the West Knox County home of Joel Guy Sr., 61, and Lisa Guy, 55, to be introduced at Guy's murder trial in February.

McGee, in denying the defense's bid to suppress items such as a laptop, notebook and backpack, said Knox County authorities had every right to search the Guy home on Goldenview Lane on Nov. 28, 2016.

No one had heard from the couple, who were about to move away, for a couple days. A friend of Lisa Guy's became concerned Nov. 28.

The home was for sale. The Guys' vehicles were parked out front.

RELATED: Judge allows use of some evidence in dismemberment murder case; other requests pending

RELATED: Trial date set for man charged with brutal murder of his Knox County parents

RELATED: Man indicted for murdering his Knox County parents

When deputies entered the shuttered house, they found body parts in various rooms and evidence of violence. Lisa Guy's head later was discovered cooking in a pot on the kitchen stove, according to the prosecution.

Joel Guy Jr.

Guy is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

The defense argues Guy had a say in who came into the home because he used it when he visited his parents. They say the Knox County Sheriff's Office should have gotten a search warrant before making their first trip in the house.

Guy, 28 at the time, had lived in a Baton Rouge, La., apartment for many years and relied on his parents for financial support, according to authorities. His parents were about to move to Surgoinsville, Tenn., and cut him off from further help, according to authorities.

He was visiting his parents the weekend they were killed.

Prosecutors suggest Guy likely killed his parents on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 26, soon after his mother came home from buying groceries. Besides her head, Guy's father's hands were found on the floor of another room, and other body parts were located in blue plastic bins in an upstairs bathroom, court records state.

On the afternoon of Nov. 26, evidence such as receipts indicates Guy went to a Knox County Lowe's, Walmart and Home Depot, buying things like isopropyl alcohol and hydrogen peroxide. Video recovered from one store showed him with a bandaged hand, according to the prosecution.

Guy testified last year at a hearing that he left his parents' home, with the thermostat on high and space heaters blazing, on Sunday, Nov. 27, to get treatment in Baton Rouge for cuts to his hand. He left a dog shut up in an upstairs bedroom.

The Guy home on Nov. 28, 2016.

WBIR

After his hand was treated, the defense says he headed back to Knox County. He knew he'd left his laptop and other items in the room, according to the defense, but when he drove into the neighborhood late on Nov. 28 or early on Nov. 29 and saw crime scene tape around the home, he decided to turn around and go back to Louisiana.

He was arrested in Baton Rouge the following day, Nov. 29, 2016.

McGee retires this month. He still has to rule on a defense motion to suppress other evidence taken from Guy's Louisiana apartment.

According to Knox County prosecutor Leslie Nassios, when Louisiana police searched Guy's Baton Rouge apartment they found receipts indicating he'd bought gloves, a spray bottle, an iron pipe, muriatic acid, Liquid Fire, sewer cleaner and other items --- all on Nov. 7, 2016, before he drove up to see his parents.

He also bought a knife Nov. 19, 2016, from Academy Sports in Louisiana and a garden hose pipe adaptor on Nov. 22, 2016.

Knox County authorities remove evidence from the Guy home Nov. 28, 2016.

WBIR

At the Guy home on Goldenview Lane, investigators found sewer line cleaner, Liquid Fire, drain opener lye, hydrogen peroxide and a spray bottle, among many other items.

"At the (Guy home), investigators also discovered a note in an open bag in an upstairs bedroom that depicted the name and Louisiana address of an Ace Hardware Store along with a notation about sewer line cleaner," court records state.