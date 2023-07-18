Sante Fe man identified as suspect arrested for posting KKK flyers around Columbia, court records show

Records indicate Daniel Lane Walls, 38, is facing four counts of civil rights intimidation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and vandalism.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: This story contains disturbing language written on a KKK flyer posted in Columbia, TN.

A Sante Fe man has been identified as the suspect who allegedly posted KKK flyers around Columbia in early July, according to court records obtained by WSMV4, a sister station with WBIR.

The documents indicated that 38-year-old Daniel Lane Walls was facing several charges including four counts of civil rights intimidation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and vandalism. They said he knowingly placed KKK flyers on several Columbia properties.

The flyers contained disturbing language. Some of the language it contained is below.

“BE WARNED race traitors, mixed breeds, communist, homosexuals and all other walks of Godless degeneracy the Klan is back again and here to stay, so you’d better make amends or stay away !!!”

According to the warrants, Walls also drove a 17-year-old to Muletown Pizza to post a flyer there.

Walls worked at Peek Pools and Spas in Spring Hill. The business said they severed ties with him immediately.

“We were shocked and extremely disappointed to learn one of our employees was arrested in connection to the KKK flyers that have recently been posted at several locations across Columbia. We are fully cooperating with the Columbia Police Department as they complete their investigations,” Peeks Pools & Spa said on social media.