Man charged in death of 25-year-old Hawkins Co. man

Jordan R. Pilcher, 25, was found deceased of an apparent gunshot wound on Wednesday.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hawkins County man is dead and another man has been arrested after a shooting in Rogersville on Wednesday.

On December 30, 2020, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a shooting at 1705 Burem Road in Rogersville.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found Jordan R. Pilcher, 25, deceased of an apparent gunshot wound.

During the course of the shooting investigation, Nathan Kendrick Lane, 35, was arrested.

He is charged with second degree murder, and is being held without bond, in Hawkins County Jail.

Lane is scheduled to appear, in Hawkins County General Sessions Court, on March 1, 2021.

There is no other information or details available at this time.