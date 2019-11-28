CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Pineville, Ky., man is dead after being shot Wednesday by his passenger as they drove on a Claiborne County highway, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call about a traffic crash about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, on State highway 63 near the Ausmus Lane intersection. There they found Charles R. Bussell, 40, dead with a gunshot wound.

He was shot and killed by Jacob Cory McGeorge, 24, also from Pineville, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office did not explain how they knew each other.

McGeorge was a passenger inside Bussell's vehicle while it was driving down the highway. After Bussell was shot, the vehicle veered off of the road and slammed into a tree, according to authorities.

McGeorge was arrested and booked into Claiborne County Jail. He is charged with criminal homicide.