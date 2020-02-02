KODAK, Tenn. — A Red Bank, Tenn., police officer was shot and killed by his wife Saturday night at the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center during an argument, authorities said.

The victim was identified as James "Chip" Smith, 41. Melissa Smith, 37, shot him in the abdomen as they quarreled outside the visitor center on Winfield Dunn Parkway in Kodak, according to a warrant.

The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m.

"Upon arrival, officers found a male laying on his back in the grass with a female, Melissa L. Smith, kneeling down next to him with her hands on his stomach," a warrant states.

Chip Smith died at University of Tennessee Medical Center. The Smiths lived in Soddy Daisy.

Melissa Smith's workplace is identified as "Memorial Hospital."

According to the Sevierville Police Department, officers found a .380-caliber pistol near the Smiths at the visitor center.

She told police they'd been fighting.

"During an interview with Smith, she stated that they were in a verbal altercation to the point that the male pulled the car into the parking lot at (the center)," the warrant states."

They got out, kept fighting and that's when Melissa Smith went back to the car, got the gun and shot Chip Smith, the warrant states.

Melissa Smith was taken into custody and booked into the Sevier County Jail.

She is charged with first-degree murder.

The Red Bank Police Department posted a friend's message on its Facebook page about the shooting. Chip Smith leaves behind a 14-year-old son, Logan, for whom a GoFundMe account has been started.

"Logan has not only tragically lost his father, but his grandmother is terminally ill. Those of you who know the circumstances know the extent of his loss," the post from Shane Dockery states..

The investigation is still ongoing.

