Maryville man arrested for stabbing man to death, wounding victim's son

Maryville Police said Bryan Terence Noble was charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville man is in jail after he was accused of stabbing a man to death and wounding the victim's son, the Maryville Police Department said Wednesday.

MPD said officers responded to a stabbing call Tuesday morning. At around 3:30 a.m., officers arrived at a home on Southview Drive and found John Salvati Jr., 74, with multiple life-threatening stab wounds. Salvati Jr. was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers found the victim's son, John Salvati III who also had several stab wounds, according to MPD. Officers said Salvati III was stabbed after he tried to intervene when 34-year-old Bryan Terence Noble was stabbing his father.

MPD said officers were able to locate Noble nearby with a K-9 unit. They said Wednesday that Noble is in custody at Blount County Correctional Facility and is facing charges of criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.