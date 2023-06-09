Man accused of fatally hitting 24-year-old on Kingston Pike has previous charges of DUI, aggravated assault

Shannon Walker is accused of driving impaired before fatally hitting 24-year-old Ben Kredich in August.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shannon Walker, the man accused of hitting and killing 24-year-old Ben Kredich while driving under the influence, has a criminal background stretching back over two decades.

According to court records, Walker was arrested for DUI on December 13, 2000. Records stated Walker was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Chapman Highway near Smith School Road. Walker then fled the scene and later crashed his car in a ditch in Blount County.

He was taken to a hospital for his injuries. Records said Walker smelled strongly of alcohol, had taken hydrocodone pills and smoked marijuana. DUI charges were filed against him in that case and later dismissed.

On April 4, 2001, records stated Shannon Walker was charged with aggravated assault in Blount County. The record said Walker was sitting in the roadway in front of a residence when he, unprovoked, pointed a gun at the person staying at the house.

On April 15, 2004, Walker was also arrested for public intoxication. The manager at a Hooters restaurant on Hunters Crossing said Walker attempted to leave without paying his tab after drinking a pitcher and bottle of beer. The manager chased Walker into the parking lot and brought him back inside to pay his tab. The manager also took Walker's keys because he was intoxicated.

Walker left behind his keys and walked towards a Walmart. Officers caught up with Walker and noted the strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Walker was then arrested for public intoxication.

Walker is accused of driving impaired before fatally hitting Ben Kredich in August 2023. On Aug. 25, a judge agreed to upgrade a charge from a Class C felony to a Class B felony, meaning Walker would face more time in prison if convicted.