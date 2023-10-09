MCSO: Three people arrested, authorities searching for man after car crash, shooting in McMinn Co.

The McMinn County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified about a crash at the intersection of County Roads 100 and 110 at around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — The McMinn County Sheriff's Office said a man was in custody and they were searching for another after they learned about a car crash at the intersection of County Roads 100 and 110 Monday morning.

They said deputies responded with Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and started investigating alongside the Drug Task Force. They said Daniel Ferguson, from Meigs County, was found with a head wound at a nearby home and taken to a hospital. Charges are pending for him.

Authorities later found a woman, Kelsey Roberts, in some nearby woods with another man, Tommy Conn, both from Meigs County. They said Conn had been shot and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. However, Roberts was arrested on a warrant for violating probation and was in custody without bond. Charges are also pending for Conn.

“As we understand it at the present time, Mr. Ferguson was assaulted by someone in the group, and at some point, Mr. Ferguson shot Mr. Conn,” said McMinn CountySheriff Joe Guy. “The whole thing was related to the vehicle crash, and may also involve drug issues because a large quantity of narcotics were also recovered at the scene. We are still investigating the incident and attempting to put the pieces together.”