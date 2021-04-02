MCSO: Sweetwater traffic stop leads to two people arrested after police find "gray death," a lethal opioid

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that police also found scales, packaging material and around $1,600.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that two people were arrested after police found lethal and powerful opioids during a traffic stop in the Sweetwater area on Wednesday.

Officials said that they found around $900 worth of a street drug called "gray death." They said that the drug is a combination of several powerful and dangerous drugs and has led to several overdoses in the U.S. They also said that it is many times more potent than heroin.

The makeup of the drug can vary, officials said, containing whatever a drug manufacturer has on hand. It could contain heroin, fentanyl and U-47700, which are all potent narcotics, officials said. Drug dealers can also mix in other potent opioids such as carfentanil.