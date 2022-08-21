MPD: Searching for person of interest in child's death

Morristown Police said the 18-month-old was sleeping when the car crashed into the home.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police said an 18-month-old child is dead after a car crashed into a home in Morristown.

Police said it happened Saturday night around 10:40 p.m. on Louise Street in south Morristown. The toddler was asleep inside the home when the car crashed into it.

MPD investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest, Walter Noe Mendez. He is believed to be in his early twenties and is a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

The driver fled the scene and alcohol was found inside the vehicle, MPD said.

Anyone with information concerning Mr. Mendez's whereabouts or who sees him is asked not to approach him, instead, contact the dispatch center immediately at 423-585-2701.

Anonymous tips will also be accepted at 423-585-1833.