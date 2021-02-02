x
Crime

One dead in Cookeville shooting

Zachary Drummond, 27, of Cookeville died after a shot from outside struck him while inside a residence

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — According to the Cookeville Police Department, a fatal shooting occurred at the 400 block of North Franklin Avenue. 

CPD reports that multiple shots had been fired at a residence from the street.

 At least one of the rounds entered the residence and struck Zachary Drummond, 27, of Cookeville. 

Posted by Cookeville Police Department on Saturday, June 26, 2021

Drummond was transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center by people inside the residence, according to CPD. Drummond was pronounced deceased. 

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Cookeville Police Department. 

