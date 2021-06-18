Family continues searching for answers 1 year after fatal Knoxville stabbing

In June, Aseal Iysheh was found dead after a shooting in BJ's Food Mart parking lot on East Magnolia Avenue. There is now a $50,000 reward for information.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — One year ago, 24-year-old Aseal Iysheh was found dead in Knoxville after being shot in the BJ's Food Mart parking lot on East Magnolia Avenue.

In January the family raised the reward money for information to $20,000. Now six months later, they've more than doubled it to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her death.

"Every day that goes by, it's harder to find the person who killed her. It's harder to get tips," said Sapha Iysheh, her sister.

Every day, Iysheh's family prays for an update. More than 365 days have passed since Iysheh was shot, but the pain is still fresh for them.

“We need closure. Every day I wake up, it's more real she's not really here," Sapha said in January. “It’s been hell, having no idea if we will ever find the person who killed her.”

But her sister said having hope keeps them going, even if she hasn't seen her sister in a year.

The shooting happened on June 11, 2020. The Knoxville Police Department responded around 9:30 p.m. Sapha said she heard from her sister just minutes earlier before police said she passed away.

Investigators believe numerous witnesses were on the scene.

“At least one person knows exactly who did it," said Sapha. "When they have the strength and the ability to go ahead and do the right thing, that’ll be a good day for my family.”

Desperate for information, the family originally offered a reward of $5,000. After a year of learning nothing new, the reward grew to $20,000. Now, the reward has risen to $50,000 as the family continues searching for answers.

“Don't forget about her," she said. "I don’t want anyone to just forget about her. It’s been a year and I feel like people forgot about it. I don’t want anyone to forget about my sister.”

She said they’ll never get closure, but want justice for her sister and a conviction for her killer, who could still be running free.

Knoxville police said they are continuing to pursue any and all active leads. There have not yet been any suspects arrested or charged in connection to her death.