THP: One dead, one injured from crash on Chapman Highway in Sevier Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead and one is injured from a crash on Chapman Highway on Dec. 23, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

One of the passengers from the second car, Mallory Jackson, 36, from Georgia, died in the crash, THP said.

Gary Reagan, 46, was driving the truck north on Chapman Highway when the car stopped to make a left turn onto Wye Drive. The front of the truck struck the rear of the car, said THP.

According to THP, Reagan is charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and reckless endangerment.

The car that was struck had two other passengers from Georgia, who were juveniles, said THP.