KPD: One person dead after shooting, crash in West Knoxville

Three people were involved in the crash, one of which was a 4-year-old, according to Knoxville police.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting and crash that happened in West Knoxville on Sunday night.

At around 9 p.m., KPD responded to a shooting near the intersection of Walker Springs Road and North Gallaher View Road. Officers found a car that had been shot multiple times and crashed into an embankment, KPD said.

Two gunshot victims were found inside the car. According to KPD, the driver of the vehicle was dead at the scene, while the passenger was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A four-year-old was also in the car when the shooting happened, KPD said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a red sports car that reportedly left the scene driving south on North Gallaher View, according to Knoxville police.