One wounded, man arrested after shooting in Etowah

ETOWAH, Tenn. — McMinn County officers arrested a man after a shooting left one man wounded in Etowah Monday.

According to the Etowah Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 10th Street and Washington Avenue.

When they arrived, a witness said they saw three men standing in an alleyway before one of the men pulled out a gun. The witness said they heard a gunshot and saw people running from the scene.

Officers were unable to locate a victim initially, but said they later responded to a man with a gunshot wound at County Road 530 around 1:30 p.m.

Officers learned the suspected shooter lived in Etowah where the gunshots had been heard earlier, and responded to a home at 930 Ohio Avenue. When they arrived, officers tried to have the suspect leave the residence. McMinn County deputies were called to assist, and the man surrendered to officers 20 minutes later.

Police said the suspect, identified as Steve Shadden, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. Police said the man is currently stable.