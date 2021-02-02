Parent arrested after trespassing at Cumberland Co. elementary school with weapon

The report said Michael Dale, 30, came into the school just after 2:10 p.m. on Monday even though he had been banned from the property on Sept. 7.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — A Cumberland County man was arrested on Monday after trespassing at Glenn Martin Elementary School with a weapon, according to a report from the Crossville Police Department.

The report said Michael Dale, 30, came into the school just after 2:10 p.m. on Monday even though he had been banned from the property on Sept. 7.

Dale walked into the front office with his cell phone out as if he were recording and demanded his kid to be released, according to a report from the school resource officer.

He reportedly "got very irate and aggressive" toward the secretary when she tried to explain school policies to him.

In the report, the SRO said he gave Dale an opportunity to leave the school without being arrested. Dale reportedly started arguing with the officer and called 911 to report his child was being kidnapped by the school.

According to the report, the SRO told Dale he was under arrest for criminal trespassing, and Dale said he never received any notice banning him from school grounds. The SRO said he had informed Dale directly.

Dale became cooperative when city police officers arrived to help in his arrest, according to documents. During the arrest, officers found an extendable metal baton on his right hip.