Police unable to identify suspects, victims in shooting incident near UT campus

Police said several altercations occurred in one off-campus apartment unit, resulting in at least two people displaying handguns and possibly firing shots.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police said no victims or suspects were identified in a shooting incident near UT's campus Saturday morning.

Around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, KPD officers were dispatched to The Standard located at 705 S. 17th Street in reference to a disturbance.

KPD said there were reports that shots were heard from an apartment.

Officers found blood outside of the apartment but said no gunshot victims. They said no one appeared to have been hit by a bullet.

Police reviewed security footage that showed there was a large gathering inside of the apartment unit in question. They said several altercations occurred, resulting in at least two people displaying handguns and possibly firing shots.

Officers were unable to identify any suspects involved, and no victims were seen. They found several rounds inside the apartment.

KPD believes the blood found outside the apartment was from a person or people injured during fights inside or just outside the unit.