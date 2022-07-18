KPD: 11 car break-ins reported in various North Knoxville neighborhoods

Investigators said they need anybody with surveillance camera footage from that area that captures a possible suspect to provide that video.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that 11 cars were broken into in the Fourth & Gill neighborhood or the immediate surrounding area this weekend.

KPD said it received 10 reports on Sunday, and it appears they all occurred overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 11 cars were broken into, and the suspect or suspects forced entry into the vehicles by breaking a window, KPD said.

Officials said the break-ins were reported on Anderson Avenue, Haynes Place, Fourth Avenue, Oklahoma Avenue, Folsom Avenue, and Eleanor Street. Anderson Avenue had three reports, and Haynes Place and Fourth Avenue each had two reports.

Patrol officers have been conducting walking and saturation patrols throughout the area to develop leads and identify possible suspects, and a possible person of interest has been identified, KPD said. However, at this point, no one has been arrested or charged for the break-ins.

KPD said it believes the same person or people were involved in these break-ins.

Investigators said they need anybody with surveillance camera footage from that area that captures a possible suspect to provide that video. That video footage can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers or by calling Teleserve at 865-215-7268.