Reward raised to $5K for information in unsolved 2021 East Knoxville double killing

The two victims from the January 2021 Mag Lounge shooting were identified as Marquis Nolan, 23, and Jonah Caldwell, 25.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you have information that can help police arrest the person or persons that killed two men January 2021 at a Knoxville nightclub you could receive a $5,000 reward.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday it was raising to $5,000 the reward available in the investigation into the shootings of Marquis Nolan, 23, and Jonah Caldwell, 25.

They were shot early Jan. 18, 2021, at the Mag Lounge, 2658 East Magnolia Ave.

One of the men was found shot outside the lounge; the other turned up wounded at Fort Sanders Medical Center.

According to Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland, family and friends hope the public will share what they know through tips to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. People do know what happened and their information could help prosecute the perpetrators, authorities said.

"Investigators indicated that a lot of people were at the Mag Lounge on the night of the shooting and that any information could assist in the continued advancement of the investigation, to include any pictures or videos taken from inside or outside of the Mag Lounge from the night of January 17, (2021), into the early hours of January 18," Erland's release states.

The suspect may be in Detroit and may travel from time to time from Michigan to the Knoxville area.

You can share tips with Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.