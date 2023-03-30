DA: 1 dead, 4 total shot, including suspect, after 'active shooter' incident in Roane Co.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson said four people total were shot, including the suspected shooter. The TBI said there were two crime scenes.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Multiple people were shot and at least one person is dead after the Roane County Sheriff's Office responded to an "active shooter" incident on Thursday afternoon.

According to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton, the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Midtown Auto Body in the 2000 block of Roane State Highway in Midtown. The sheriff said authorities received a call from a woman who said she had been shot, saying the shooter was still at the scene.

Stockton said four people total were shot, including 2 women, a man and the suspected shooter.

Stockton identified the suspect as Brian Wilson, saying he had bonded out of jail earlier Thursday around 10:30 a.m. on a charge that could be related to the shooting. He said there was "some type of incident" that occurred before the shooting, saying it appeared Wilson was out for revenge.

"This guy was here to get revenge was what we were told, but it's still under investigation and it is gonna be some time before we get to the bottom of the full investigation," he said.

The sheriff said the shooter knew at least two of the victims.

"I think there was some type of altercation between a male that got shot and the shooter himself," he said.

According to Stockton, there were two crime scenes: the body shop, and the area where the officer shot the suspect behind the body shop. Several law enforcement agencies responded, and Stockton said it was unclear which officer shot him.

"It's tragic anytime there's a shooting or victims of a shooting. You know the Nashville shooting just happened a couple of days ago. It affects all officers on the scene and the dispatchers and all the emergency personnel, but it's really difficult to come to work sometimes knowing you're shorthanded," Stockton said. "But we'll make it."

District Attorney General Russell Johnson said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is involved because an officer shot the suspected shooter.

The victims and the shooter were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and their conditions are unknown. Stockton said he could not identify the victims, saying authorities were working to notify their families.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the westbound side of Roane State Highway was closed at Ruritan Road as authorities responded.