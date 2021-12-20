Six people facing charges in connection to missing Loudon teenager case

The 15-year-old was reported missing from his mother and stepfather's home on Oct. 10. He was found on Nov. 5. His mother, stepfather and 4 others face charges.

LOUDON, Tenn. — Six people are facing charges in connection to a 15-year-old who was missing for nearly a month in Loudon.

The teen was reported missing from his mother and stepfather's Loudon home on Sunday, Oct. 10, according to a post from District Attorney General Russell Johnson. He was found by law enforcement on Nov. 5, after an intensive search by the Loudon Police Department with assistance from the District Attorney General’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and many first responders and volunteers.

On Monday, Dec. 13, the Loudon County Grand Jury returned two indictments related to the case, according to the DA.

The first indictment charged both his mother and stepfather, Jennifer Silvey and Jeff Silvey, with child abuse and domestic assault.

The second indictment charged four individuals, Amy Chesnut, Teresa Chesnut, Sondai Russell and Lena Rollins, with false report, tampering with evidence, harboring a runaway child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The DA said a number of people had evidently assisted the teen in leaving his home and had been "harboring" him at various locations the entire time he was "missing."

Johnson also said these individuals knew law enforcement was spending "valuable time and resources" investigating the 15-year-old's disappearance and trying to determine what happened to cause him to leave the home.