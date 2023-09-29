Sevier County shooting suspect arrested after 2-hour stand-off involving SWAT and bomb squad

Deputies said the man refused to surrender and threatened to ignite what he described as an explosive device.

According to the Sevier County Sherriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Asheville Highway on Thursday and found 60-year-old Mark Kennard with multiple gunshot wounds. Three other people were inside the home when the shooting happened.

The suspected shooter, 35-year-old Eric Coates, was armed and sitting inside a vehicle when deputies arrived. Deputies said he refused to surrender and threatened to ignite what he described as an explosive device.

Multiple agencies responded, including Jefferson County SWAT and the Sevier Count Interagency Bomb Squad. Officers said they used a type of tear gas on Coates, saying he surrendered after a two-hour standoff.

Coates was taken to LeConte Medical Center for evaluation and later booked into the Sevier County Jail on four counts of attempted first-degree murder. He also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Kennard was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he is listed as being "stable."