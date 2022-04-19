Sex offender, 51, accused of exposing self to customers at West Knoxville store

KPD identified the man as Kevin Montgomery of Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 51-year-old Knoxville man with a prior sex crime conviction is charged with indecent exposure.

The Knoxville Police Department alleges Kevin Montgomery on April 12 went around following customers in the HomeGoods store on Kingston Pike, exposing himself.

A security camera recorded his actions, according to KPD.

Police arrested Montgomery on Tuesday, according to KPD.

According to KPD, he admitted to "similar behavior at numerous stores" in West Knoxville.