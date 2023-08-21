KPD: Pedestrian dead after crash on Kingston Pike, near Thimbleberry Way

KPD said they were responding to the crash Monday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were responding to a "serious crash" on Kingston Pike Monday afternoon, near Thimbleberry Way.

They said they responded to the crash at around 4 p.m. on Monday. They said it is believed a car was heading east on Kingston Pike and ran off the road, hitting a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk.

They said the pedestrian, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the car stayed on the scene as police responded, and KPD said charges are pending against the driver.

They said the crash happened near Temple Beth El and the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church.