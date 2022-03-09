Sheriff's Office: Michigan murder suspect wrecks on I-75 after Anderson County chase

The chase and crash were reported shortly after lunchtime Wednesday on Interstate 75.

ROCKY TOP, Tennessee — A Michigan murder suspect crashed on Interstate 75 Wednesday afternoon following a chase that involved the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

The chase and wreck happened shortly after lunchtime just past the 129 Mile Marker in Anderson County. That's near a Rocky Top exit.

Witnesses said the chase had included a section of state Highway 116 southwest of Rocky Top.

The Sheriff's Office said Wednesday the chase was a "brief pursuit."

The silver suspect vehicle came to rest on its top in the interstate median along a cabled section of the highway. The car's airbags deployed in the crash.

The suspect's name hasn't been released.

"The driver is being evaluated for injuries at this time," the Sheriff's Office said.