KPD investigating after several gunshot victims found in the North Knoxville area; car found with bullet holes

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the shooting.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after several gunshot victims were found in the North Knoxville area following a shooting on Primus Road Monday night.

KPD said that around 9:20 p.m. officers responded to a shooting with victims in the 5800 block of Primus Road.

While responding to the location, officers were dispatched to Central Avenue Pike near Merchant Drive, where a man suffering from a gunshot wound was seen walking, KPD said.

According to a press release, officers made contact with the victim, who was transported to UT Medical Center via AMR in serious but stable condition.

Around that same time, officers were notified that a black Lexus had shown up at UT Medical Center with three male victims who had been shot. All three victims suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries., KPD said.

Police said that multiple firearms were recovered at the scene on Primus Road, where officers also located a Chevy sedan that had multiple bullet holes on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Two additional firearms were located in the area of 101 Merchant Drive, where one of the gunshot victims was found, KPD said.