Authorities searching for van stolen from Kentucky church used in TN and VA burglaries

Police in three states are looking for a stolen church van used in several burglaries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A van that was stolen from a church in Middlesboro, Kentucky was used in several burglaries across three states, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Authorities are asking for help finding the people behind it.

They said the van, a 2012 Ford E-Series Passenger Van with Kentucky license plates, was stolen on Aug. 4 from New Heights Church. Its license plate is "627982."

It was then used in two burglaries in Knox County, Kentucky. It was also used in attempted burglaries in Lee County, Virginia and at the Marathon gas station in Claiborne County, Tennessee.

They also released photos o the suspects.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the suspects should reach out to ETVCS. They can be reached online or by calling 865-215-7165. Tipsters can stay anonymous and may get a cash reward.