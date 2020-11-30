Sweetwater truck driver sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting minors

A judge sentenced the man to spend 300 months in federal prison after sexually assaulting a minor during a cross-country trip during the summer of 2018.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — A Sweetwater man will spend the next 25 years in federal prison after a judge convicted him of sex crimes against two minors.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, 28-year-old Jason Valdivia was sentenced Monday to serve 300 months in federal prison for transporting a minor a across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The investigation began in August 2018 after a child reported that Valdivia sexually assaulted them during a cross-country trip that summer. Authorities said Valdivia, a truck driver, admitted he had engaged in sexual acts with two minors during the trip, and an investigation revealed he had sexually assaulted the minors in his truck during a trip from Tennessee to Nevada and back.