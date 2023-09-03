TBI investigating after teen fatally shot by officers in Chattanooga

According to TBI, officers shot a 17-year-old armed with a gun after attempting to negotiate with the teen to surrender.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a teen was shot by police following a confrontation.

According to TBI, the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a domestic assault call at the 1900 block of South Kelly Street on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they met with a 17-year-old male teen who was armed with a gun.

Police said the teen refused to come out of the house, and a SWAT team and police negotiators were called in to talk the teen into surrendering.