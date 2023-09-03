TBI investigating after teen fatally shot by officers in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a teen was shot by police following a confrontation.
According to TBI, the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a domestic assault call at the 1900 block of South Kelly Street on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they met with a 17-year-old male teen who was armed with a gun.
Police said the teen refused to come out of the house, and a SWAT team and police negotiators were called in to talk the teen into surrendering.
TBI said for reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated and officers fired, striking the teen. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the shooting.