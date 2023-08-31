TBI: Roane County man charged with arson after three house fires

Officials charged Donald White Daniels with arson and reckless endangerment on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Roane County man was charged after he allegedly set three fires at the same location, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

An investigation between the TBI, the Rockwood Police Department and the Rockwood Fire Department found that fires on July 25, July 27 and Aug. 21 at a house on North Chamberlain Avenue were all set on purpose, the TBI said.

Officials "developed information that identified Donald Daniels as the individual who set three separate fires at that residence," the TBI said.

Daniels was booked into Roane County Jail on a $10,000 bond.