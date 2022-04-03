TBI investigating after two McMinn County deputies shoot man

Officials responding to a call encountered a man who pointed a weapon at them. Two deputies fired shots at the man, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — An Athens man was airlifted to a Chattanooga hospital after two deputies fired shots at him, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies with the McMinn County Sheriff's Office responded to a call reporting gunshots being fired in the 300 block of County Road 116 in Athens around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the TBI said.

Upon arrival deputies encountered a man who pointed a weapon at them. Two deputies then fired shots and hit the man, the TBI said.

The man was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, according to the TBI.

No officers were injured during the incident and agents are investigating the series of events that lead up to the shooting, the TBI said.