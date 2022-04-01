TBI: Two Scott County men indicted and charged with reckless homicide in October shooting

According to TBI, Crystal Chambers was shot during a shootout between Larry Chambers, her father, and Harley Holicki, her ex-boyfriend.

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI said that two Scott County men have been arrested and charged with reckless homicide after a shooting in October.

On October 25, 2021, TBI agents began working alongside with Scott County detectives to investigate a shooting that happened at the 1800 block of Ditney Trail in Pioneer.

According to TBI, 35-year-old Crystal Chambers was shot during a shootout between Larry Chambers, her father, and Harley Holicki, her ex-boyfriend. She later died as a result of her injuries.