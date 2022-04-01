TBI: Two Scott County men indicted and charged with reckless homicide in October shooting

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. — TBI said that two Scott County men have been arrested and charged with reckless homicide after a shooting in October.
On October 25, 2021, TBI agents began working alongside with Scott County detectives to investigate a shooting that happened at the 1800 block of Ditney Trail in Pioneer.
According to TBI, 35-year-old Crystal Chambers was shot during a shootout between Larry Chambers, her father, and Harley Holicki, her ex-boyfriend. She later died as a result of her injuries.
On March 31, 2022, the Scott County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both Larry Chambers and Harley Holicki with one count of reckless homicide. Both men were arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond.