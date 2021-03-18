TBI: Numer of reported crimes at schools decrease 59% from 2018 to 2020

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said assault was the most commonly reported incident at schools, at 35.1% of all cases.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation annually collects information about different kinds of crimes, and on Thursday they released a report about crimes in schools across the state. The report focused on K-12 schools, excluding colleges and universities.

Officials said that the number of reported incidents decreased 59% from 2018 to 2020, mostly due to school closures from the COVID-19 pandemic. With fewer people in school, there are fewer chances for crime to occur.

Assault was the most commonly reported crime, at 35.1% of all cases. Most of the time, people used their hands, fists and feet in assaults instead of other kinds of weapons, officials said. Most victims were female, at 52.7%.

The most common kind of offenders were males between 14-15 years old, according to the reports. They totaled 27.7% of all school crime offenders, officials said.

Crimes across the board decreased by more than 55% from 2019 to 2020, including crimes against people and property.