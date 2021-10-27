Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters in car

Two people were arrested after finding 40 stolen catalytic converters inside of a car during a traffic stop.

Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force found the automotive devices when they stopped a car for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 in Haywood County on Sunday.

Agents found the converters were being taken from Texas to New York for resale.