THP: Driver arrested after crashing into Union County Sheriff's Office car

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a driver for DUI and other charges after they crashed into a Union County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
THP say the crash happened on Sunday night around 8:09 p.m. on Highway 33 near Hickory Star Road in Union County.
According to the THP crash report, the driver was driving northbound on Highway 33 in the wrong lane and struck a Union County Sheriff's Office cruiser head-on.
No one was injured in the incident. The driver, 47-year-old Alexander T Neubert of Corryton, was arrested for DUI 1st offense, driving on the wrong side of the road, resisting arrest, possession of a handgun while under the influence and various other charges.