THP: Driver arrested after crashing into Union County Sheriff's Office car

The driver was arrested for DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence along with various other charges.

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a driver for DUI and other charges after they crashed into a Union County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

THP say the crash happened on Sunday night around 8:09 p.m. on Highway 33 near Hickory Star Road in Union County.

According to the THP crash report, the driver was driving northbound on Highway 33 in the wrong lane and struck a Union County Sheriff's Office cruiser head-on.