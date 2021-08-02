Trial of father accused of killing 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels to start in June

Days after Joe Clyde’s disappearance, Joseph Daniels confessed to beating Joe Clyde, then putting him in the trunk of his car and disposing his body.

CHARLOTTE, Tennessee — The trial of Joseph Daniels, who is accused of killing his son, has been set to start in June.

Joseph Daniels admitted to police to beating and killing his son with autism, 5-year-old Joe Clyde, in April 2018. Joseph Daniels was charged with one count of criminal homicide for the death of Joe Clyde.

Joe Clyde was reported missing on April 4, 2018. Authorities and volunteers conducted a massive search of the area for the five-year-old before it was announced the Joseph Daniels had confessed to murdering the child.

According to court documents unsealed on Wednesday, investigators found 26 bones and bone fragments, dirt (2 bags) and a root ball and plastic on the Garner Creek Road property where the Daniels’ live. The TBI conducted the search on the property beginning after the search warrant was issued on May 21.

Days after Joe Clyde’s disappearance, Joseph Daniels confessed to beating Joe Clyde, then putting him in the trunk of his car and disposing his body. He said he couldn’t remember where he hid the body.

Daniels' defense attorney previously stated Daniels was persuaded to falsely confess in this recording.

Another in-person hearing is scheduled for April 1. The trial date is set to start June 1 and would finish by June 11.

During Monday's hearing, attorneys discussed the father's confession about killing Baby Joe and the social media attention to the case.