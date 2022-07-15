THP: Two arrested after multi-county chase

According to a report, the chase continued until the vehicle crashed near the 11-mile marker in Hamilton County.

TENNESSEE, USA — Two people have been arrested after leading the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a chase across two counties Thursday morning.

THP said it saw a black Chrysler 200 being driven erratically in Monroe County. When troopers tried to stop the vehicle on I-75 near 61-mile marker, the vehicle fled.

THP said that both occupants fled on foot.

The passenger, Steven Seabrum, 25, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was apprehended close to the scene of the crash and the driver, Eric Hagood Jr., 22, of College Park, Georgia, was found with the help of other agencies near Mitchell Mill Road, THP said.