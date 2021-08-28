Two injured in overnight shooting after altercation in nightclub

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. near Cumberland Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were injured in an overnight shooting following an altercation inside a nightclub.

Knoxville Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots around 2 a.m. on August 28 near 1931 Cumberland Avenue. Officers say they found two adult men both suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim had a gunshot wound to the lower leg, and the second victim had at least two gunshot wounds and was transported to the Fort Sanders ER.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers say that the shooting occurred in a parking lot off White Avenue following an altercation inside of Studio X. Police say there is no suspect information at this time.