Two injured in overnight shooting after altercation in nightclub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were injured in an overnight shooting following an altercation inside a nightclub.
Knoxville Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots around 2 a.m. on August 28 near 1931 Cumberland Avenue. Officers say they found two adult men both suffering from gunshot wounds.
One victim had a gunshot wound to the lower leg, and the second victim had at least two gunshot wounds and was transported to the Fort Sanders ER.
According to a preliminary investigation, officers say that the shooting occurred in a parking lot off White Avenue following an altercation inside of Studio X. Police say there is no suspect information at this time.
The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online or via the P3 Tips mobile app.