Two people arrested after crashing stolen pickup truck in Oak Ridge

The driver tried to flee after ORPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver later crashed into another vehicle on South Illinois Avenue.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after attempting to flee the scene of a crash in a stolen truck in Oak Ridge on July 26.

According to the Oak Ridge Police Department, officers attempted to stop the driver of the stolen pickup truck on South Illinois Avenues at Tulsa Road.

The driver fled and sped southward before crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of South Illinois Avenue at South Rutgers Avenue. Despite one of the tires blowing out on the truck, the driver continued driving on the remaining three tires towards Edgemoor Road.

Officers located the vehicle on Edgemoor Road where the two people attempted to escape on foot. The two suspects were arrested by ORPD officers and Anderson County Sheriff's Office K-9 tracking unit.

The two arrested was Cody Mashburn, 29, of Clinton and Grace Gonzales, 26, of Oak Ridge.

Mashburn was driving the truck and faces charges of motor vehicle theft, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, misdemeanor evading arrest, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of the accident. He may face additional charges.

Gonzales was the passenger in the vehicle, and she faces charges for drug violations and misdemeanor evading arrest.

Both Mashburn and Gonzales were booked into the Anderson County Detention Facility.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.