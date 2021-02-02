TWRA: Athens principal charged with boating under the influence

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Jill Swafford, the principal of Ingleside Elementary, was driving her boat recklessly on Lake Ocoee Marina on June 12.

ATHENS, Tenn. — The principal of Ingleside Elementary School in Athens is facing charges for boating under the influence, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

They said Jill Swafford, 54, was spotted on Parksville Lake, outside Lake Ocoee Marina in Polk County. A person in her boat was riding with his feet over the edge of the boat and an officer approached them, according to reports.

Police said she failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for boating under the influence. She pleaded guilty to the charge and will not be able to sail for a year, according to records.

In a statement, Robert Greene, the director of schools in Athens, said that educators were discussing the incident with their council. The full statement is below:

Mrs. Swafford is on the job. We are having discussions with our council.