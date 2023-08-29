Attorney speaks on child custody cases after 4-year-old shot and killed in Rockwood

The 4-year-old was shot and killed in Rockwood by a woman who said she was teaching the girl "firearm safety."

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — Breanna Runions, 25, is being held on a $1.5 million bond after she was accused of shooting and killing a 4-year-old girl in Roane County. Runions has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of four-year-old Evangeline Gunter.

In a video release, District Attorney General Russell Johnson said the child’s sibling witnessed the shooting. Evangeline was not in the care of her parents. Her mother, Josie Gunter, says she was in the care of a friend.

"My best friend was helping me take care of my children while I can get a house underneath my feet, a car running, just so I can make it to and from work," said Gunter. "I was, I'm working two locations."

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services confirmed the organization is looking into the case and working with local law enforcement in the criminal investigation, but could not release further details.

Attorney Sam English says parents can lose custody of their children for many reasons.

"Physical violence against their children now, you know, corporal punishment that's taken to an extreme, you know, choking, burning of cigarettes, all sorts of things that we've seen throughout the years," said English. "But physical violence is kind of common sense. You see that kind of take place when you have children that go to play sports with coaches and things like that. People will pick up, you know, if there's unusual bruising, on arms, you'll see fingers and things of that nature."

He says he gets involved when families disagree with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services recommendation for a child to be removed from a home.

"If they cooperate, then they come up with a plan and it stays out of court," said English. "You don't cooperate, they'll go file a petition, and the petition is called a dependency neglect petition. And that petition gives the state of Tennessee the right to come in and take custody of these children. And then you're entitled to hearing within three days, that's where my involvement comes in."

He adds placements can be temporary or permanent, but usually, DCS wants to return the child or children to their parents.

“DCS has got to decide, 'Do I place the child or children, you know, in foster care, or is there another option?' And they always look to family first, they want to find somebody in the family who's willing to step up and say, 'I'll take responsibility for these children,'" said English.

Evangeline would've turned 5 years old on Sept. 5. In her honor, her parents are inviting the public to her funeral, which is on her birthday.